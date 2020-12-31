https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/31/well-take-dbags-who-pathetically-tried-backpedaling-for-1000-alex-here-are-some-of-ken-jennings-greatest-and-most-repugnant-hits/

As Twitchy readers know, Ken Jennings thought he could just write a thread about how his tweets might not have been well-received and inappropriate and the people he’s been crapping on for years and years would just forget it all and stay silent as he tries to take over for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Sheesh, you’d think such a smart guy would know this was a stupid move.

Then again, is someone who can memorize a bunch of facts really all that smart? Looking at some of his greatest (worst) hits, we can’t help but question his intelligence just a teensy bit. We thought we’d save our readers the trouble of looking through his timeline and just post a few here in this piece …

Donald Trump, the president, wants to have sex with his daughter Ivanka. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 7, 2017

Please. Don’t let this guy ruin Jeopardy.

In Trump’s defense, he is an incredibly stupid man. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 16, 2017

In Ken’s defense, he is an incredibly hateful man.

Wait, why is everyone saying Trump’s dick will be orange? No way he spray-tans there, it will be a weird gray color. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 20, 2018

The face of Jeopardy?

Yeah, no.

I’m all in favor of shaming Trump people in bookstores, but let’s be honest: how often is that going to come up? https://t.co/g6pAqxTYK5 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 8, 2018

He crapped all over Jeopardy’s audience …

I don’t have a Trump t-shirt, but I guess I do have this one about his marriage. pic.twitter.com/iKuLxqyrqr — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 23, 2017

Ugly.

Bad news, libs. Trump kept HIS notes from the Comey meeting as well. pic.twitter.com/9Q5cmY1K4a — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 16, 2017

He called his tweets ‘unartful.’

We call them garbage.

I miss the days before Trump, when the main thing that stressed me out was Beck being a Scientologist. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 11, 2017

Yeah, he’s a peach.

A play in three acts from this afternoon, since Trump is now tweeting about Seattle. A local TV host credulously reports an unusual SPD claim, doubles down when readers are skeptical, and then… finds it’s not true. pic.twitter.com/5ce8O0wFea — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 11, 2020

I heard Trump had four ribs removed so he can pardon himself. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2018

Donald Trump is the single-ply toilet paper of presidents. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 7, 2017

I want Trump at my funeral. Specifically, I want him to beatbox and rap the eulogy. Why should people have a good time at my funeral. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 6, 2018

He thought this was funny.

I think now I understand the stuff in the Bible about the world ending with “the last trump.” — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 7, 2017

When you lose in the World Cup, they send Trump to your country the next day to remind you that things could always be worse. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 11, 2018

He went after Melania too … in a weird, creepy way.

I can now announce that I have been in seclusion with Melania Trump for the last two weeks. We are very happy and ask for privacy as we begin our new life together. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2018

@pattonoswalt WebMD thinks I have Disinterested Melania. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 21, 2016

Classy.

Oh, and he deleted this one about Trump’s son:

Such a sweetheart.

Republicans want to make “This is not fixable in America even though every other developed nation has figured it out” their gun slogan but Biden is already using it as a health care slogan. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 4, 2019

Note, if you want to see even more of his gross tweets simple search Twitter this way: from:@kenjennings + Trump (or any sort of conservative politician, issue, etc). It’s eye-opening.

Ken’s timeline speaks for itself. ‘Nuff said.

And the stories we’ve written over the YEARS show sit:

