https://bigleaguepolitics.com/where-are-rand-paul-and-ted-cruz-on-opposing-certification-of-electoral-votes/

Right now, only one Republican Senator – Josh Hawley of Missouri – has committed to objecting to the certification of dubious electoral college votes on Jan. 6.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have been silent on whether or not they will join Hawley in objecting despite voicing publicly that the election results are suspect. Big League Politics reached out to Paul’s deputy chief of staff Sergio Gor on the matter but could not get in contact with him before this article was published.

.@RandPaul: “The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.” pic.twitter.com/o0iBhe9ois — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument. Full statement below… pic.twitter.com/EnHxjqGR5K — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

While Cruz and Paul have offered lip service in favor of the president’s cause, they have been less enthusiastic about bucking the will of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). McConnell has been flexing his muscle to prevent objections to the electoral college certification amongst Republicans.

Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has even warned of a plot hatched by McConnell with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to put the kibosh on the GOP’s legislative revolt against electoral fraud:

Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection. The American people deserve to hear about the voter fraud that took place on Nov 3 … NO DEAL, NO COVER-UP! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2020

Cruz and Paul have a chance to join Hawley or join the establishment “Never Trump” caucus opposing electoral integrity. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) has emerged as the poster child for this movement within the GOP to roll over and accept the vote steal.

“Let’s be clear what is happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real long-term damage,” Sasse said, singling out Hawley without having the courage to name him.

“But they’re wrong – and this issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions. Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government,” he added.

Additionally, Sasse posted a long Facebook rant explaining why he supports rubber-stamping electoral fraud next week.

“Democrats spent four years pretending Trump didn’t win the election, and now (shocker) a good section of Republicans are going to spend the next four years pretending Biden didn’t win the election,” Sasse wrote, spitting in the faces of thousands of conservative whistleblowers who personally witnessed the grotesque fraud that occurred on election night.

“America has always been fertile soil for groupthink, conspiracy theories, and showmanship. But Americans have common sense. We know up from down, and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. We need that common sense if we’re going to rebuild trust,” he added.

Paul and Cruz have a chance to join Sasse and betray their party, their country, and their sacred honor by essentially endorsing the vote steal. Or, they can join Hawley, stand for what’s right, and be remembered for generations to come as patriots who heeded the call when it mattered most.

