https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/12/31/wi-hospital-employee-deliberately-spoils-500-doses-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-n302432
About The Author
Related Posts
Operation Warp Speed’s Chief Adviser Says Things Will ‘Start Getting Back To Normal’ In Spring. That’s Doubtful.
December 7, 2020
Biden Snubs “The Squad” With Pick for Top Position at White House
December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Gavin Newsom names CA SOS Alex Padilla to fill Senate Seat
December 22, 2020
Everything Is Really Insane Right Now, So Here's a Pound Cake Recipe
December 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy