(THE BLAZE) – According to police, a hospital worker in Grafton, Wisconsin intentionally destroyed 500 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, December 26th. No motive has yet been revealed for the hospital worker’s actions.

Fox News reports that the hospital, Advocate Aurora Health, originally was led to believe that the doses were destroyed in error by an employee who inadvertently removed them from the refrigerator and failed to timely replace them. The employee in question reportedly removed 57 vials – each containing ten doses – from the refrigeration unit where they were being kept and did not replace them.

The employee, whose identity has not yet been released by the hospital, initially told the hospital that the failure to replace the vials was accidental; however, on Wednesday the employee allegedly admitted to hospital administrators under further questioning that the destruction of the vaccine doses had been an “intentional act.”

