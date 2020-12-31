https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fee74109cd48c07ede793e5
The Twitter social media corporation for months as censored President Trump’s statements, acting as a a judge of the truth of his statements….
L. Lin Wood, one of the top-line attorneys who has been researching 2020 election fraud and bringing legal actions in multiple states, unleashed a series of social media comments this week linking Sup…
A federal judge in Georgia who was accused by critics of putting her thumb on the scales of justice by ordering two counties to allow people to vote even after they had moved away from their recorded …
President Trump on Thursday released a New Year’s message from the White House, and he praised the nation for its amazing response to the Chinese coronavirus that invaded early in 2020, and has killed…