https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wow-dementia-joe-jill-biden-cant-figure-pop-confetti-canon-2021-new-years-broadcast/

What a joke.

ABC invited Joe and Jill Biden on to pop a confetti canon during their 2021 New Years Party broadcast.

They couldn’t quite figure it out.

Of course, Jill Biden was given the confetti canon duties.

Dementia Joe has no idea what’s going on.

So when was the last time ABC invited Donald and Melania Trump on their New Years Eve program?

TRENDING: President Trump Abruptly Cuts Florida Vacation Short to Return to Washington

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

