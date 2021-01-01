https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/12-people-indicted-engaging-organized-crime-support-meth-addiction/

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – A group of 12 people were recently indicted for a slew of charges – reportedly 92 charges between the 12 suspects – for allegedly operating as a criminal enterprise to support their respective meth addictions.

This alleged crime syndicate referred to themselves as “The Family,” and were alleged to have nearly run the gamut of criminal conduct associated with organized crime.

The outfit are alleged to have engaged in identity theft, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, carjackings, extortion, assaults and more – as well as also allegedly violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act.

