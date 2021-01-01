https://thelibertyloft.com/2020-was-the-year-of-the-democratic-rat/

Charlotte, N.C. – According to the Chinese zodiac, or Sheng Xiao (生肖), the year 2020 was The Year of the Rat. It wasn’t a repeating 12-year cycle of animal signs and ascribed attributes that destroyed our country in 2020. Instead, it was socialistic-Democrats that ravaged our nation and set our country on a collision course with an absolute disaster.

Without debate, the coronavirus has destroyed lives and families across the globe. Still, it isn’t the death of the innocent that should cause concern. Instead, how Democrats used a virus to cancel our nation’s population’s constitutional rights and protections that have brought our country to one of its darkest periods is most paramount.

But that’s not all. For the left, the year 2020 saw our country backslide to the 1960s, purposefully deceiving our country into believing that the United States is still deeply rooted in racism. With the help of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, destruction, riots, and terrorism, across America, businesses and homes burned before our very eyes. As Democrats fanned flames, the future of our country was touch-and-go daily.

Americans armed themselves in record numbers.

Ammunition and gun sales skyrocketed in 2020. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020. The liberal lie of racism is but skin deep. Black lives do not matter to the majority of black people. In Chicago, for example, as of Dec. 31, 774 murders occurred in 2020, an increase of more than 50% from the 506 murders in 2019. The number of overall shooting incidents skyrocketed, too, rising from 2,120 in 2019 to 3,237 as of Dec. 27, 2020.

2020 saw liberals stooping to new lows, shaming Americans and businesses into submission – unless you joined their political efforts or participated in and facilitated their pandering across social media. For Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter, Americans no longer had constitutional rights to free speech. Liberal fact-checkers were hard at work removing any conservative commentary.

Let us not forget how liberal Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer used their political power to throw President Trump into impeachment proceedings – purposefully lying to the American people to set up their perfect plan, with foreign interference, to steal the 2020 Election.

Now, Americans are staring down the barrel of 4 years of anti-conservative, country-wide communistic rule by a dated, lame-duck politician in Joe Biden. The first female minority Vice President in Kamala Harris is all but certain; her fame and position were more about her skin color, not the content of her character.

For Republicans in this country, Kamala Harris’ skin color was of no importance, but Harris’ name couldn’t be used without mentioning her ethnicity and race for the liberally-controlled media. Like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris ran her campaign on race and the utter racism deeply rooted in our country. All of these liberal lies despite our nation 4-years fresh off of 8-years under Obama, our nation’s first African-American president.

In the year 2020, our nation’s debt rose above $27-trillion and counting with newly passed COVID-19 congressional spending. Instead of payments being paid to businesses and families in need, Democrats greatly rewarded their buddies across the Atlantic Ocean. Their anti-American stance is ever evident.

2020 has proven to be quite contentious. But as a nation, due to Democrats and under further rule from a Biden-Harris or Harris-Biden Administration, the U.S. will continue to burn. Our country will continue to bleed, both financially and from the blocks of black communities.

Socialism leads to populations fighting over societal scraps. Democrats set the table for destruction in 2020, but we better prepare for the full course, which will bring our nation’s people and their freedoms to their knees.

