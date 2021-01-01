https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/epstein-alive-pence-resigning-iran-threatening-trump-at-mar-a-lago-nashville-bombing-explained
If Lin Wood is indeed correct and Jeffrey Epstein is the “Witness X” referred to in “back-channel chatter,” insert sound of Swamp Draining!
Pence Resigned?
It might be true or it might be complete nonsense but today an anonymous post claimed that, “Pence has resigned as Vice President effective immediately.”
I have been unable to verify this post but patriots have been busting Pence’s chops for weeks now, begging, cajoling, shaming him to step up to the plate on January 6th and reject the fraudulent Electoral Votes from MI, WI, PA, AZ, etc.
There’s been rumors about Pence for years. Claims he was part of the Swamp himself, turned a blind eye to sex trafficking in his home state of Indiana. No one seems to know for sure, but “Anonymous” may have a good point.
Trump did rush back to Mar-a-Lago with his family last night while Lin Wood tweeted that Mike Pence has announced he’s retiring from politics so we don’t have to dread a Pence Presidential run in 2024.
Don’t get me wrong! Pence seems like a nice guy but he ain’t no Trump. He has the political patter down so perfectly, he puts me to sleep and the country is so done with politicians like that.
We want gritty! We want fire in the belly! We want truth! Pence just doesn’t have what it takes, or as Lin Wood said, “Good call, Mike. You are not fit to be President anyway.” Strong words from a defamation lawyer!
“Credible Threat” at Mar-a-Lago
Yesterday news hit that there was a “credible threat” to the President and his family from the country of Iran.
This was confirmed again this morning.
There have been over twenty-five attempts on his life. A Secret Service man died in the course of his duties in Scotland. A victim-playing narcissist would talk about it. Trump never talks about any of it. He’s the bravest man I know and Melania is the bravest woman I know. She lives in perpetual fear for her husband’s life, her own life and the lives of her son, step-daughters and step-sons but never turns a hair. Their service isn’t about ego! It’s about sacrifice!
Nashville Bombing: A New Reason Emerged
But new information emerged last night that may have finally answered the question, “Why this particular location?”
For several years now, patriots have expected a blackout of online communication and social media. In that event, the President was going to use the Emergency Broadcasting System to communication with the nation. In fact, the system was scheduled to be tested last Saturday.
Guess where at least a portion of the infrastructure for the Emergency Broadcasting System was maintained? That’s right! The AT&T location in Nashville. It seems the website that published this data yesterday was right on the money because this morning the hyperlink works but the data has been wiped from the site as well as from Twitter. How’s about them apples!?!
This is the Year of We the People, so help us God!