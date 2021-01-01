It might be true or it might be complete nonsense but today an anonymous post claimed that, “Pence has resigned as Vice President effective immediately.”

I have been unable to verify this post but patriots have been busting Pence’s chops for weeks now, begging, cajoling, shaming him to step up to the plate on January 6th and reject the fraudulent Electoral Votes from MI, WI, PA, AZ, etc.

There’s been rumors about Pence for years. Claims he was part of the Swamp himself, turned a blind eye to sex trafficking in his home state of Indiana. No one seems to know for sure, but “Anonymous” may have a good point.

Trump did rush back to Mar-a-Lago with his family last night while Lin Wood tweeted that Mike Pence has announced he’s retiring from politics so we don’t have to dread a Pence Presidential run in 2024.

Don’t get me wrong! Pence seems like a nice guy but he ain’t no Trump. He has the political patter down so perfectly, he puts me to sleep and the country is so done with politicians like that.

We want gritty! We want fire in the belly! We want truth! Pence just doesn’t have what it takes, or as Lin Wood said, “Good call, Mike. You are not fit to be President anyway.” Strong words from a defamation lawyer!