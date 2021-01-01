https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-new-laws-2021-policing/2021/01/01/id/1003906

California has about two dozen new laws about to take effect this year, many of which concern policing or criminal justice, though many more remain on hold, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Among the laws that involve policing are AB1506, which requires a state attorney general-led investigation into any killing of an unarmed civilian by a law enforcement officer, AB1196, which bans officers from using chokeholds or a carotid restraint, and AB846, which requires that police departments screen prospective officers for biases.

The laws on criminal justice include AB1950, which caps probation lengths, AB1775, which concerns false phone calls to 911 based on race, SB145, which concerns sexual contact among minors, and SB132, which allows transgender, intersex, and gender nonbinary people to chose if they are housed in a men’s or women’s prison.

The state also passed AB2147, which allows for prisoners who completed training at a state fire camp to petition to expunge their criminal records. California also banned pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

