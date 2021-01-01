http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0RTcTE7Vvlw/

Seattle police officers report the arrests of four people following an Antifa New Year’s Eve attack on local businesses near Cal Anderson Park. The attackers vandalized business and fired fireworks at a youth services center.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted a report that four people were arrested following a New Year’s Eve demonstration in the city’s East Precinct that left multiple businesses vandalized.

Police Arrest Four at #NYE East Precinct Demonstrations https://t.co/yHpC8t3mfL — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 1, 2021

Officials said one group began a protest in Cal Anderson Park at about 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The park was the scene of a recent sweep by city officials to clean up a homeless encampment.

Police officers arrested one of the protesters after he allegedly vandalized a business. The man reportedly had fireworks and a glass beverage bottle filled with gasoline in his possession at the time of his arrest. Another man threw frozen eggs at police, officials stated.

A little more than two hours later, workers at the King County Youth Services Center reported demonstrators attempted to force their way into the facility. As officers arrived, the group attempted to flee. Officers arrested some of the group for obstruction, the report continues.

Group lit a flag on fire in the intersection of 12th Ave and E Pine Street and is also setting off fireworks. Police have given an order to disperse. pic.twitter.com/VXIMvlEiWd — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 1, 2021

Additional arrests following an attack on the East Precinct. In addition to smashing the windows of one business, the vandals burned a flag and blocked an intersection. Police declared an unlawful assembly.

KOMO journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted that local businesses are fed up with the “black bloc marchers wrecking the city.” One cafe owner said their businesses are being targeted “just for trying to improve the neighborhood.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DESTRUCTION: Capitol Hill biz owners and neighbors are fed up with black bloc marchers wrecking the city. The owner of Cafe Argento says they’re being targeted for just trying to improve the neighborhood. Story 6pm @komonews #seattle #CalAndersonPark pic.twitter.com/WF7pDQL68b — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) January 2, 2021

