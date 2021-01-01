https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/60-nursing-home-staff-ohio-chose-not-get-covid-19-vaccine/

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that 60% of nursing home staff members statewide opted not to get the coronavirus vaccine when it was offered to them and that the vaccine rollout was not going as fast as state officials had hoped.

DeWine’s comments came during a news briefing that discussed the vaccine rollout in Ohio, and showed his clear dissatisfaction with the rollout.

“I’m not satisfied with where we are in Ohio,” DeWine said. “We’re not moving fast enough, but we’re going to get there, and we’re going to speed this thing up.”

