https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fef55109cd48c07ede7ad0f
(CBS BOSTON) – Some people living in a Queens neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes. That’s because there have been several aggressive squirrel attacks over the last few weeks, WCBS-TV’s Hazel …
We warned on November 2, 2020, the day before the 2020 Election, that the nightmare scenario created by the Democrats starring Sleepy Joe Biden was about to begin. The Democrats were involved in a ‘…
(ZEROHEDGE) – Rarely do we hear about volcanoes in the eastern Caribbean, but this week, rumblings from down under prompted officials to issue volcanic alerts in Martinique and St. Vincent and the Gre…
Prosecutors in the case against the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd requested that the trial delayed by three months…
The USS Nimitz, the US Navy’s only aircraft carrier currently deployed near the Persian Gulf, has been sent home just a day after two B-52 bombers were sent to the area – despite supposed ‘chatter’ ab…