https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/aggressive-squirrels-terrorizing-attacking-new-york-city-residents/

(CBS BOSTON) – Some people living in a Queens neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes. That’s because there have been several aggressive squirrel attacks over the last few weeks, WCBS-TV’s Hazel Sanchez reported Tuesday.

Micheline Frederick is still bruised. Her bite wounds are healing after she was attacked by a squirrel one week ago. “You hear someone has been bitten by a squirrel, you’re like ‘Okay, you got a little nib, what’s the deal?’ But this was … this was an MMA cage match! And I lost!” Frederick said.

She said the squirrel, totally unprovoked, went after her as she stood on the front stoop of her Rego Park home on 65th Drive. She shared graphic photos of the aftermath.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

