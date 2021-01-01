https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andy-cohen-cnn-anderson-cooper-bill-de-blasio/2021/01/01/id/1003907

Talk show host Andy Cohen ripped into New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s celebration coverage.

While standing next to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in Times Square, Cohen referenced de Blasio and shouted: “Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”

Moments earlier he drank tequila and remarked about a shot of de Blasio dancing and giving wife Chirlane McCray a kiss through their face masks, Fox News reported.

“That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” he said after Cooper appeared to groan while taking a drink. “I just don’t need to see that in the beginning of 2021.”

Jennifer Epstein, White House reporter for Bloomberg News, tweeted out a video excerpt of Cohen making his remarks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

