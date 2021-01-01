https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-vandalizes-pelosis-san-fran-home-severed-pigs-head-left-at-scene/

Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight … most of the damage was done to her garage door and driveway. The perps spray-painted “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything” in big black letters on her door … and there’s also a nod to the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.

Law enforcement sources tell us San Fran cops responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 AM. We’re told a police report was taken, but it’s unclear if they have any suspects.