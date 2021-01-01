https://www.oann.com/ariz-citizens-hold-press-conference-on-voter-fraud/

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

Concerned citizens rallied outside the Arizona state capitol building, seeking to expose growing evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Wednesday event was organized by a group called ‘We the People.’ It featured testimony that detailed numerous irregularities found by privately-conducted investigations into voter registries in the Grand Canyon State.

The group estimates 160,000 to 400,000 fraudulent ballots were cast in the November 3 election. They are calling for the recall of the four Maricopa County supervisors who refused Arizona state legislators’ request to audit the state’s election software, as well.

After evidence began to surface of voting irregularities, a group of residents canvassed neighborhoods around the state. Many of these concerned voters spoke at the press conference to detail their explosive findings.

According to the volunteers’ testimonies, voters used commercial properties as their home addresses, felons were registered to vote and non-residents even cast ballots in the state.

“I have 13 addresses that I visited that were vacant lots or abandoned homes,” a volunteer stated. “And when I say abandoned–not just boarded up, but nothing but the foundation was standing at one of them.”

The concerned voter also noted that she has photographs of all of the mentioned locations to prove that she was there.

While the majority of Arizona citizens voted honestly, the ‘We the People’ suggests that 1 in 5 voters in a data set of 15,000 were found to be fraudulent.

Lead citizen investigator Liz Harris found thousands of voter registration entries with slight variations of the same name, which she said suggests some individuals voted multiple times. Citizen investigators also claimed they found instances of residents switching their middle names with their last names in order to obtain multiple ballots.

Additionally, Harris detailed a suspicious rise in voter registration, which she said does not match up with the state’s population growth trends.

“First, while Arizona has grown by approximately 44 percent over the last two decades, our voter registration has increased by over 200 percent,” Harris stated. “That means that everyone who moved here–including those under 18, plus another 166,000–would have had to register to vote.”

During the press conference, Harris also called out the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for failing to defend the rights of Americans. She said they’ve made Arizona citizens suffer through 10 months of unconstitutional lockdown orders and mask mandates, but continue to ignore the blatant evidence of voter fraud.

