L. Lin Wood, an attorney who purports to be trying to help President Trump prove the election was stolen, made some outrageous, nay, insane statements on Twitter on New Year’s Day, saying that Vice President Mike Pence is a traitor and predicting that the VP will “sing like a bird” when he faces a firing squad.

The latest conspiracy theory to make the rounds (so far as I can tell) is that Pence has been surreptitiously leading the Deep State effort to remove Trump as the lawful president. The “evidence” revolves around a lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Arizona Republicans claiming to be “alternate electors,” asking a federal judge to give Pence the power to overturn the vote of the Electoral College, which awarded Joe Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232 on Dec. 16. They argue that the Constitution gives Pence the power to choose which slate of electors he will certify later this month.

A Department of Justice attorney representing Pence, the sole defendant in the lawsuit, urged the judge to reject the claim, saying, “A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction.”

“The Senate and the House, not the Vice President, have legal interests that are sufficiently adverse to plaintiffs to ground a case or controversy under Article III,” the filing argued. Pence “respectfully request(s) denial of plaintiffs’ emergency motion because the relief that plaintiffs request does not properly lie against the Vice President.”

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that Gohmert suffered no legally recognizable injury.

That apparently set Wood off. He went on a Twitter tirade attacking Pence and other Republicans he thinks are part of the anti-Trump resistance.

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

“For two months we have focused on accusing the Democrats of attempting to steal the 20/20 election for Biden. We focused on the Presidential election,” Wood wrote in a series of tweets. “We focused on the obvious. Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries.”

“We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved,” he added. “CIA too (no surprise – military industrial complex). It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS.”

“These groups aspire to the goals of Communism,” he said. “A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power.” When arrests for treason begin, Wood continued, Chief Justice John Roberts, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should be at the top of the list.

Mike Pence a communist? That’s a new one.

Moreover, “if Pence is arrested,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “will save the election,” he said. “Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

Wood wrote on Parler earlier this week:

Tough way to start day, but TRUTH is TRUTH. I do NOT trust VP Mike Pence. He is wolf in sheep’s clothing. Pence is only focused on himself & 2024. He does not support President Trump. Let Pence hear your voices & read your words. If he does not support Trump, his career is over. Warn him.

If you’re following along at home, in Wood’s world, Pompeo—the secretary of state—is somehow going to seize power and bring Pence et al. up on treason charges, after which they will face a firing squad. Pence, faced with the prospect of his mortality, will sing like a canary and bring down the whole plot against the president. Truth and justice will prevail, Biden will quietly go away (why no treason charges against him — or Hillary, for that matter?), dogs and cats will live together in harmony, and Pompeo will… well, I have no idea what happens to him.

Never mind that Pence has been Trump’s most loyal supporter and there’s been no indication—as in ZERO—that the president has lost confidence in his #2.

Did I mention that Wood is also claiming that uber-pervert/sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is alive and that Chief Justice John Roberts is mixed up in the whole sordid affair? And that he recently said of himself, “I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness”?

Later on Friday, Wood called on Pence, Roberts, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer to resign by noon on Saturday.

Chief Justice John Roberts & Justice Stephen Breyer should resign from their positions on the United States Supreme Court by Noon ET tomorrow, January 2, 2021. Our Constitution is based on God’s laws. Roberts & Breyer are not worthy to interpret our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/d0TRqGaJZU — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred. A man of God would NEVER certify a lie. Every lie will be revealed. Every lie means every lie. Always has. Always will. https://t.co/QbGJyFYRyF pic.twitter.com/fvhsj3Y6Eo — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis was quick to shoot down Wood’s conspiracy theories and distance the administration from his statements.

To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 2, 2021

Exit question: If Lin Wood were a Democrat plant, what would he be doing differently? He’s filed a bunch of sloppy lawsuits—in one, his own name was misspelled—none of which have resulted in a single additional vote for Trump, and has embarrassed the president repeatedly in (increasingly) unhinged press conferences and public appearances.

This man needs an intervention, not a platform associated with the president.

