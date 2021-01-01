https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-electoralcollege-congress/2021/01/01/id/1003941

When House Democrats objected to the 2017 Electoral College vote certification that gave then-President-Elect Donald Trump victory, they were overruled by one of their party leaders: Joe Biden.

Biden, then vice president, presided over the certification of electoral votes.

On Jan. 6, a joint session of Congress again will meet, this time to certify results of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated President Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has said he will join a group of Republican representatives who have announced they will object to the certification. If so, that will guarantee both chambers debating the election results.

President Trump has alleged that voter fraud in several key battleground states gave Biden the triumph.

“I don’t hear the Democrats making outrageous claims when they were the ones who were objecting to electoral college certification in 2004 and 2016,” he told the Fox News Network on Wednesday. “Democrats have done this for years to raise concerns about integrity.”

Congressional members and protesters interrupted Biden during the certification four years ago. Democrats objected 11 times, according to CNN.

Democrats claimed then President-elect Trump prevailed in an unfair 2016 election due to either Russian interference or voter suppression.

When Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., objected to Georgia’s vote certificate, Biden replied: “It is over.”

When Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., objected, a visbily agitated Biden replied, “There is no debate. There is no debate. There is no debate.”

