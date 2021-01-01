https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-energy-department-loan-authority/2021/01/01/id/1003926

President-elect Joe Biden is set to help push the Energy Department forward using billions in loan authority that was awarded in the stimulus package passed during President Barack Obama’s administration.

The Energy Department still has $40 billion in unused loan authority that it was given in the 2009 stimulus package, which could be used to help fund Biden’s plans for the climate and infrastructure.

Politico notes that Biden could move to shift the transportation industry toward electric vehicles, which would have a significant impact on lowering emissions, and he could revive Obama-era efforts to support clean energy.

“There’s a lot that you can do with the money that’s sitting at DOE,” noted Dan Reicher, the former head of the DOE’s energy efficiency and renewable energy office during President Bill Clinton’s administration, who jokingly called the agency “the Department of Everything.”

Clinton’s former chief of staff John Podesta said that Biden’s choice to lead the department, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, “was really good” at managing her state’s transition to clean energy during her time in office.

“She’s been even more engaged on the climate fights since she left,” added Podesta, who led the Obama administration’s climate response.

“She still has very strong connections to unions, to the auto companies,” he said.

