https://nypost.com/2021/01/01/protesters-vandalize-st-patricks-cathedral-new-years-day/

About 150 protesters blocked traffic in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral early on New Year’s Day — and someone marred the facade of the church with graffiti during the demonstration, according to cops.

Police responded to a disorderly group of protesters at 51st Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:30 a.m., cops said.

Video posted to Twitter by freelance reporter Oliya Scootercaster shows the group standing in front of police cars — which had their lights and sirens on — blocking their way. Some protesters pounded on the hoods of the cruisers.

The protesters, affiliated with Black Lives Matter Brooklyn and Justice for George, started marching at the Stonewall Inn and had stopped at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, police sources said.

While inspecting the scene, cops found the letters “ACAB” — which stands for “All cops are bastards” — newly graffitied in pink, about 2 feet by 4 feet, on the facade of the cathedral, police said.

The crowd ultimately dispersed and no one was arrested on scene, authorities said.

