(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Two months after Emory University School of Medicine deans reportedly pressured a pro-life student group to postpone an event on the black abortion rate, the group has yet to nail down a date – or even confirm the event will happen.

The invited speaker for the webinar “Is Abortion a Black Issue?” is a black woman, Toni McFadden (above), and Emory Medical Students for Life includes at least one black leader.

Yet a black feminist coalition accused the pro-life group of racism and sexism by even broaching the issue of race and abortion, and demanded the administration shut down the Nov. 2 event.

