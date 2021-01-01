https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-congress-overrides-president-trumps-veto-740-billion-defense-bill/
The Republican-controlled Senate voted to override President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense bill on Friday.
President Trump last Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill because the legislation renamed bases named after Confederates and would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.
Trump also wanted to add a provision terminating Section 230 protections for tech giants.
The House of Representatives Monday evening overwhelmingly voted to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill.
TRENDING: What the Hell Is Going on Here? Wuhan City Center JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve — NY Times Square and London Empty
The vote was 322-87.
In a rare New Year’s Day session, the Senate voted to override Trump’s veto.
The vote was 81-13.
This is the 112th veto override in US history.
Here’s the list of Senators who voted to sustain Trump’s veto of the defense bill:
Senators who voted to sustain Trump’s veto of defense bill:
Booker (D)
Braun (R)
Cotton (R)
Cruz (R)
Hawley (R)
Kennedy (R)
Lee (R)
Markey (D)
Merkley (D)
Paul (R)
Sanders (I)
Warren (D)
Wyden (D)
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 1, 2021