The Republican-controlled Senate voted to override President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense bill on Friday.

President Trump last Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill because the legislation renamed bases named after Confederates and would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.

Trump also wanted to add a provision terminating Section 230 protections for tech giants.

The House of Representatives Monday evening overwhelmingly voted to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

The vote was 322-87.

In a rare New Year’s Day session, the Senate voted to override Trump’s veto.

The vote was 81-13.

This is the 112th veto override in US history.

Here’s the list of Senators who voted to sustain Trump’s veto of the defense bill:

Senators who voted to sustain Trump’s veto of defense bill:

Booker (D)

Braun (R)

Cotton (R)

Cruz (R)

Hawley (R)

Kennedy (R)

Lee (R)

Markey (D)

Merkley (D)

Paul (R)

Sanders (I)

Warren (D)

Wyden (D) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 1, 2021

