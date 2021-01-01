https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-senate-votes-to-override-trumps-ndaa-veto/

The Senate just voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act. Several top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted in favor of the override, which passed 81-13. The vote marked the first time in Trump’s presidency that one of his vetoes was overturned.

Notable senators who voted against the override included Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Rand Paul, Bernie Sanders, and Liz Warren.

President Trump vetoed the $740 billion military spending bill on Dec. 23, despite its passage with overwhelming support in both the House and Senate. The president warned that he would not approve the bill unless it contained language to repeal Section 230, a measure that protects social media firms from being liable for third-party posts on their platforms.

In his defense of the bill, McConnell noted that it included 3% pay raises for members of the military. “For the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, failure is not an option,” McConnell wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “So when it is our turn in Congress to have their backs, failure is not an option here either.”