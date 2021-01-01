https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/01/breaking-trump-appointed-federal-judge-dismisses-rep-louie-gohmerts-lawsuit-against-vp-mike-pence/

Breaking news out of Texas where Judge Jeremy Kernodle just dismissed Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence:

Of note, President Trump appointed Jude Kernodle in 2018:

Rep. Gohmert wanted the judge to rule that Pence could decide which electors to count and which ones to disregard:

Like other lawsuits, this one was also dismissed due to a lack of standing on the part of the plaintiffs:

