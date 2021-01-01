https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/chicago-teachers-union-leader-claims-unsafe-teachers-return-classroom-vacationing-puerto-rico/

WGNU9 in Chicago reported:

A Chicago Teachers Union leader is facing criticism for vacationing in the Caribbean while at the same time claiming it’s unsafe for teachers to return to the classroom.

Sarah Chambers is on the union’s executive board and is an area vice president.

As recently as Thursday, she tweeted to rally special education teachers not to return to work Monday because it’s unsafe.

Just a few hours earlier, Chambers posted a picture on Instagram that appears to show her pool side in Puerto Rico and talking about going to Old San Juan for seafood.

The post also mentions she previously had COVID, got a negative test result and consulted her doctor before traveling.