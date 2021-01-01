http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C7jmHTRHT3g/

An 84-year-old Swedish man is said to have died of suspected cardiac failure a day after being vaccinated for the coronavirus and the death has been referred for a possible investigation.

The incident was reported by the local authority in Kalmar to the Swedish Medical Products Agency this week after the 84-year-old, who is said to have had multiple underlying illnesses, passed away after receiving the vaccination.

In a press release, Chief Medical Officer Mattias Alvunger said, “The fact that we have reported this to the Swedish Medical Products Agency is a routine measure. Given the concerns that may exist about Covid vaccinations, it is particularly important that we are open about what we can and follow the processes we have.”

The Swedish Medical Products Agency is expected to make an assessment of the case and determine whether or not there will be further investigation into the death of the elderly man, and to report any information to the relevant European Union authorities as well.

The Swedish government announced the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations in care homes in early December, making them a priority due to the fact that many of the deaths from the coronavirus across the country have taken place in them.

“First, we need to protect the most vulnerable, then vaccinate the whole population so the pandemic slows and then is stopped,” Johan Carlson, who heads the Swedish Health Agency, said in early December.

Sweden’s king, Carl XVI Gustaf, said the country had “failed” care home residents in December.

Sweden is expected to roll out the vaccine to the general public in the first quarter of 2021, but according to surveys as many as 26 per cent of the population do not want to take the vaccine, compared to 46 per cent who say they do.

Earlier this week, the Swedish government proposed a new law that could allow for the shutdown of businesses, public transport, and more, after the country had remained one of the few in the world not to impose strict lockdowns in response to the pandemic.

