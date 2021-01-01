https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deblasio-slammed-for-times-square-dance-with-wife/

Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021

Openly mocking the citizens of New York City who are prohibited from being in Times Square while you dance in the space created by restricting the riffraff. Perfect summation of communism.

De Blasio slammed on social media for dancing in Times Square after saying ‘Don’t go down there.’