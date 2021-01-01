https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/01/do-something-with-this-city-watch-andy-cohen-tear-into-bill-de-blasio-for-dancing-in-times-square-bonus-catturd-slam/

We didn’t think Bill de Blasio could be any more tone-deaf but clearly, we were wrong.

Millions of New Yorkers stayed home last night (or left the state entirely) to ring in the new year because Bill has destroyed their city and their homes ‘to keep them safe.’ Far too many ‘officials’ have turned into authoritarian douche-waffles this year under the guise of our safety by implementing restrictions on our daily lives. Those same douche-waffles often broke their own rules, but this is really just flaunting privilege, don’t you think?

Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021

Look at that, the guy who shut everything down can do whatever he wants.

We suppose New Yorkers get the government they deserve?

Andy Cohen absolutely let de Blasio have it.

Yeah, he’s a little tanked … lol

But spot freakin’ on. We sorta love the look on Anderson Cooper’s face after Andy freaks out on de Blasio. He knows he’s RIGHT!

Catturd ™ chimed in as only he can as well:

So – Times Square was closed unless you’re the guy who shut it down? Got it. https://t.co/VDg87I3jIt — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 1, 2021

If this doesn’t scream privilege, dictator, authoritarian we don’t know what does.

So cringe. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 1, 2021

Someone needs to add “Your New Year’s Eve on Socialism” with proletariat Americans trapped in their homes, and then add Mayor Groundhog Killer to the mix dancing the night away. pic.twitter.com/HwEjZfkCXZ — Theodore (@RefDemo) January 1, 2021

Reminds me of Chris Christie on a beach with his family after he closed it down. — 🇺🇸 Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@JMadd1776) January 1, 2021

Or Ralph Northam going maskless on Virginia Beach after implementing a mask mandate for Virginia?

Rules for thee but not for me.

Creepy af. — 🇺🇸 Dr Always Right 🦋 (@fitethegoodfite) January 1, 2021

It’s like “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Grvtyknght (@grvtyknght) January 1, 2021

An excellent summary of how socialism works, if ever there was one. — Jimmy Darbender (@JDarben52627) January 1, 2021

Such a disgrace! — Amy Humphries (@AmyHumphries13) January 1, 2021

Closed for thee not for me. — Steven Fricchione (@sfricchione) January 1, 2021

Actually, after everything we saw from our elected officials in 2020, this is all too believable.

Where are the rioting mobs? — Grey Wolf (@greywolf203) January 1, 2021

He’s also a lousy dancer. — Dr.Chump (@BeverlyPlummer1) January 1, 2021

Do as I say, not as I do. — schemmy (@littleschemmy) January 1, 2021

Its like a horror movie — mark jordan (@whynot_mark) January 1, 2021

