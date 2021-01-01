https://www.theepochtimes.com/dozens-of-west-virginians-mistakenly-given-antibody-treatment-instead-of-covid-19-vaccine_3640200.html

The West Virginia National Guard announced on Thursday that 42 people in the state were mistakenly given the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment instead of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The error took place at a vaccination clinic hosted by staff at the Boone County Health Department, with the National Guard saying no other individuals in West Virginia were given the antibody treatment instead of the vaccine. “Medical experts with the Joint Interagency Task Force do not believe there is any risk of harm to these 42 individuals,” the National Guard said, adding that, in the wake of the incident, steps have been taken to prevent future mistakes in administering the vaccine. “The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of …

