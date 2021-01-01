https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/drunk-andy-cohen-torches-bill-de-blasio-terrible-mayor-dancing-new-york-city-burns-video/

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

The two were plastered and doing shots during the live broadcast.

At one point, a very drunk Andy Cohen torched New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for dancing while his city burns.

Anderson Cooper giggled as Andy Cohen went off on Bill de Blasio.

WATCH:

I’m not gonna lie — an absolutely plastered Andy Cohen torching Bill de Blasio as a terrible mayor of New York City is the absolute perfect start to 2021. 2021, we’re off to a good start! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/oe9j4PD3f7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021

