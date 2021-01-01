https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/01/essential-photojournalist-deletes-tweet-after-complaining-about-a-1-hour-and-40-minute-wait-to-get-her-covid-19-vaccine/

Arianna Grainey, a freelance photojournalist in Phoenix, AZ, deleted this tweet where she complained about having to wait one hour and forty minutes in line to get her Covid-19 vaccine:

WTF is wrong with these people?

And why even get in this line in the first place?

On the other hand, health care workers are not exactly beating down the door to get their shot:

But this really shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone paying attention to vaccine skepticism in the U.S. over the past 20 years or so:

Anyway, it really is time to rethink how we’re distributing it. Maybe we should follow what Israel is doing?

Here’s what that’s referring to:

And how come Fauci and Co. aren’t promoting this?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...