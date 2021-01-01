https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/01/essential-photojournalist-deletes-tweet-after-complaining-about-a-1-hour-and-40-minute-wait-to-get-her-covid-19-vaccine/

Arianna Grainey, a freelance photojournalist in Phoenix, AZ, deleted this tweet where she complained about having to wait one hour and forty minutes in line to get her Covid-19 vaccine:

WTF is wrong with these people?

A journo was deemed “essential” and got a COVID shot and the entire time complained about waiting in line for it. It’s seriously a thread of her complaining. https://t.co/eorybIbeRf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 1, 2021

And why even get in this line in the first place?

If you’re not a healthcare worker and you’re a healthy under 30 American, I’ve got strong opinions about you stepping in line before grandma. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2021

On the other hand, health care workers are not exactly beating down the door to get their shot:

Roughly 20% to 40% of the L.A. County’s front-line workers who were offered the vaccine declined to get the shot. So many in Riverside County refused the vaccine — an estimated 50% — that officials met to strategize how best to distribute the unused doses https://t.co/yDtTh6ccq2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2020

But this really shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone paying attention to vaccine skepticism in the U.S. over the past 20 years or so:

Vaccine doubts swirling among healthcare workers is a surprise to researchers who assumed hospital staff would be among those most in tune with the scientific data behind the vaccines Epidemiologists say the public health implications could be disastroushttps://t.co/yDtTh6ccq2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2020

Anyway, it really is time to rethink how we’re distributing it. Maybe we should follow what Israel is doing?

Stop strategizing and start implementing Israel’s “hey pizza guy” approach NOW. https://t.co/UYvVkjMMtp — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) January 1, 2021

Here’s what that’s referring to:

Here is a prime example from today to Israel “organized chaos”. End of the day in a vaccine center. A few doses left and will expire. Nurses go out, spot a pizza delivery guy, call him “pizza guy wanna vaccine?”, jab, and another person has spike mRNA!https://t.co/cBkPqPz46W — Yaniv Erlich (@erlichya) December 31, 2020

And how come Fauci and Co. aren’t promoting this?

Look y’all, pharmacist here, the moderna vaccine has 10 shots, they have to be given within 6 hrs. Because they’re limited, they’re by appt. If someone misses an appt then we have to either throw away the excess or give it to someone. Call your pharmacist & ask to be a will call — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) January 1, 2021

***

