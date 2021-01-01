https://thescoop.us/censorship-facebook-deletes-1-7-million-member-group-joe-biden-is-not-my-president-with-no-warning-or-explanation/

The far-left radicals that run Facebook just deleted the 1.7 million member group ‘Joe Biden IS NOT MY PRESIDENT!‘.

The group’s admins say they were given no warning and no explanation as to why the group, which was created on December 15, 2020, was deleted.

The Scoop reported 3 days ago that the group had set the record for the shortest amount of time to reach 1 million members.

The official Parler account for the Facebook group posted the news that the group had been deleted.

“FACEBOOK JUST DELETED OUR GROUP OF 1.7 MILLION MEMBERS!

WE HAD NO VIOLATIONS! THIS IS A RED ALERT!

PLEASE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOW US HERE ON OUR PARLER ACCOUNT!

THE LEFT IS TRYING TO STEAL THIS ELECTION!

SPREAD THE WORD TO EVERY PATRIOT YOU KNOW!”

Yesterday, the group launched its official news website www.joebidenisnotmypresident.news

Luckily, the group’s admins created several backup accounts across Facebook, MeWe, and Parler.

You can click the links below to follow their backup accounts.

Please join all three if you can – it’s important to fight back against liberal censorship!

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OfficialJoeBidenIsNotMyPresidentFBGroup/posts

MeWe: https://mewe.com/join/joebidenisnotmypresident1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kamalaharrisisnotmyvp

