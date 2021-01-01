https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/federal-judge-dismisses-rep-gohmerts-election-lawsuit-vp-mike-pence/

Rep. Louie Gohmert has filed a new document in the lawsuit brought on by him and other Republicans to stop the Democrats from stealing the 2020 election.

The new filing argues that Vice President Mike Pence has the authority to count Republican electors in contested states, or ignore the electors from those states altogether.

The filing asked that the court displace Congress’s longstanding role in counting the votes of the Electoral College in Presidential elections, which would bring a “peaceful conclusion” to the presidential election process.

On New Year’s Day Judge Jeremy Kernodle ruled that Republican lawmakers, led by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, lacked the proper standing to sue Mr. Pence in the matter.

Americans no longer have proper standing in their elections.

The New York Times reported:

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit led by President Trump’s allies in Congress that aimed to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the election, dealing a blow to lawmakers’ last-ditch effort to challenge President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory. Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle of the Eastern District of Texas ruled that Republican lawmakers, led by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, lacked the proper standing to sue Mr. Pence in the matter. The lawsuit challenged the more than century-old law that governs the Electoral College process, in an attempt to expand an otherwise ceremonial role into one with the power to reject electoral votes that were cast for Mr. Biden. As the presiding officer of the Senate, Mr. Pence has the responsibility of opening and tallying envelopes sent from each state and announcing their electoral results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify Mr. Biden’s victory. Mr. Gohmert, along with his colleagues and electors in Arizona, had hoped that the lawsuit, filed on Sunday, could force Mr. Pence to take on an expanded role, opening the vice president up to pressure to invalidate the election results.

Rep. Louie Gohmert joined Emerald Robinson on Newsmax to discuss the ruling.

Gohmert will appeal the dismissal.

