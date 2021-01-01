https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Florida-RebekahJones-Forbes-Magazine/2021/01/01/id/1003930

Rebekah Jones, the former manager of Florida’s dashboard tracking coronavirus cases, has been named the Forbes Technology Person of the Year as part of the magazine’s Forbes Technology Awards 2020.

The magazine describes Jones as ”The data scientist responsible for Florida’s highly praised Covid-19 tracking dashboard [who] came to national attention in December after the police raided her home, guns drawn, and seized her computer and smartphone.”

It continues, ”Fired in May from the state’s Department of Health for what she says was a refusal to manipulate data, Rebekah Jones launched an independent Covid-19 tracking dashboard and, later, a dashboard tracking cases in schools. Florida officials claim that unauthorized access to the state’s emergency alert system was traced to an IP address associated with her account, an accusation Jones denies. Regardless, she is the latest technologist who stepped up to fill the vacuum left by governments during Covid-19.”

Jones tweeted earlier this week: ”I got named Nerd of the Year by @Forbes @ForbesTech! I never thought I’d be this excited to be recognized singularly for being a geek!!!! I’d like to thank @HP, @Esri, @rstudio, @PythonStack and all my fellow nerds for this tremendous honor!”

