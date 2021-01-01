https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/united-nations-women-outline-gender-utopia-scheme-seems-satirical-isnt/

(NEW AMERICAN) – If you doubt that “equality” has become akin to a religion, just consider the “gender” dystopia billed as a utopia envisioned by United Nations Women. Outlined at the organization’s website and replete with cartoon illustrations of imaginary country Equiterra’s “Unstereotype Avenue,” “Toxic Masculinity Recycling Plant,” and other attractions, it looks like the product of a Mao-Molly Yard hybrid on a bad LSD trip.

Commentator Andrea Widburg addressed the folly of such endeavors, writing Wednesday: “The true utopian believers invariably envision some variant of socialism with everyone participating equally in perfect harmony.

“The Pilgrims, when they came to America, went for the Utopian model and almost starved to death.”

