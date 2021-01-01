https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/01/go-f-yourself-dan-bongino-enters-ugly-feud-between-mark-levin-and-devious-gop-rep-kinzinger-1011552/

The scramble to determine the direction of the Republican Party post-Trump is now underway, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is trying to establish himself as a leader of the faction eager to move on from President Trump.

A frequent critic of the president since the election, Kinzinger has accused Trump of “trying to burn the place down on the way out” because he is challenging the election results by alleging voter fraud, and he found himself going toe-to-toe with outspoken conservative talk radio host Mark Levin, who called him “a very devious and reckless politician.”

Levin blasted the GOP lawmaker as Kinzinger shared a video claiming that Trump is “currently trying to discredit the election results through falsehoods and conspiracies.”

“Adam Kinzinger is very devious and reckless politician,” Levin said in a tweet. “He was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them. He is now an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists.”

1. Adam Kinzinger is very devious and reckless politician. He was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them. He is now an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

With a growing number of GOP lawmakers planning to object as Congress convenes next week to officially accept the Electoral College vote, Kinzinger billed himself as a martyr of sorts.

“As someone trusted to lead, I have a choice,” he said in the video. “I can be quiet and try to survive by taking the easy path. Or I can speak up and lead without concern for the consequences.”

But Levin had a different take on events, as he pointed out that Kinzinger is getting lots of media attention — Trump-bashing Republicans always do, hence why there’s a fair representation of them.

“His attack on those earnestly trying to fix what the Dems broke during this election cycle & their efforts to prevent further usurpations of the Constitution (as they’ve announced their intentions), is unconscionable,” Levin added, in a follow-up tweet.

2. Unsurprisingly, he’s celebrated by the Dem-Party media. His attack on those earnestly trying to fix what the Dems broke during this election cycle & their efforts to prevent further usurpations of the the Constitution (as they’ve announced their intentions), is unconscionable — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

What’s more, Levin said Kinzinger “should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary.”

“Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor,” he said.

3. He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary. Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.https://t.co/slYPRd0NJR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

Kinzinger claims that Republicans have “lost our moral authority to be outraged,” and compared the party under Trump to a third world government.

“When you end up where principles don’t matter, beliefs don’t matter, it’s just about who can be the loudest and kind of maintain power through raw anger and aggression, you’re no different than a lot of Latin American countries at that point,” he said.

Oddly, Kinzinger is not as outspoken about the immoral actions of the Democratic Party, but he was more than willing to engage in an attention-grabbing online joust with Levin.

“Mark is The Godfather of ‘outrage for profit.’ For some reason he has been obsessed with me for a while,” he tweeted in response to the series of tweets.

Mark is The Godfather of “outrage for profit.” For some reason he has been obsessed with me for a while. 👇 https://t.co/t2XvnWB3iZ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 31, 2020

The tweet drew a fiery response from former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who just completed chemotherapy to treat a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

Calling Kinzinger a “coward and an embarrassment,” Bongino reminded him of the unsung efforts by Levin to “advance the cause of liberty.”

*Caution: Strong language.

“Outrage for profit”? Go fuck yourself. You have absolutely no idea what Levin does, without any fanfare or money involved, to advance the cause of liberty. You’re a coward and an embarrassment, pandering to your CNN masters praying your hits don’t dry up. Pathetic. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 1, 2021

When Levin responded to Kinzinger, suggesting he must have hit a nerve, he told the lawmaker, “I pay your overpaid salary. Just do your damn job,” Kinzinger fell back on the fact that he was a veteran to counter the remark.

Are you talking about my military salary for 17 years? https://t.co/xPGahE01aW — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 1, 2021

Kinzinger also took delight in sharing that Levin was once a “Never Trumper” — which overlooks the reality that when Trump first emerged as a serious contender, no one on the right knew what to expect.

As a newcomer to politics, few could have predicted that he would become the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan. Or that he would fight the radical left on their terms, giving as good as he gets — this being a welcome break from weak-kneed Republicans trying to take the proverbial high road as they get beat to a pulp — see George W. Bush.

Levin, who is Jewish, shared additional thoughts about the Republican in a series of other tweets, culminating with this: “As for this ‘grifter’ and ‘outrage for money’ stuff, what next, pal? You going to accuse me of being a money-changer?”

2. making way for a possible Hillary presidency. For the next 4 years he hounds the president, and becomes a frequently quoted media darling. That is, he’s a full-fledged NeverTrumper. And now the woke politician is triggered. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 1, 2021

3. As for this “grifter” and “outrage for money” stuff, what next, pal? You going to accuse me of being a money-changer? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 1, 2021

Did we mention that Kinzinger appears to have a real affinity for attention?

Foregoing any confusion that he may be a statesman, he responded to Bongino by taking a cheap shot at him for coming up short in his attempts at elected office.

A shot he’d soon regret.

“If ‘winning’ means having to become a sellout piece of shit like you, then I’m profoundly honored to have ‘lost.’ You’re a chump and a coward, and a total disgrace to the country and the Congress. Back to CNN now, you’re dismissed,” Bongino fired back.

Proudest moment of my life. If “winning” means having to become a sellout piece of shit like you, then I’m profoundly honored to have “lost.” You’re a chump and a coward, and a total disgrace to the country and the Congress. Back to CNN now, you’re dismissed. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 1, 2021

