Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerGOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election GOP lawmaker thinks 100 Republicans could challenge Electoral College results Sunday shows – Trump’s COVID-19 relief bill opposition dominates MORE (R-Ill.) hit back at Fox News host Mark Levin Mark Reed LevinIn defense of Democrats and FDR’s legacy Hillicon Valley: Barr says Russia appears to be behind massive hack | billion for broadband in end-of-year package | Apple to close California stores Close to 200 organizations allegedly hacked by Russia: cybersecurity firm MORE on Thursday after Levin condemned the congressman, calling for his defeat in his next Republican primary.

Kinzinger labeled Levin as “The Godfather of ‘outrage for profit’” in a tweet.

Mark is The Godfather of “outrage for profit.” For some reason he has been obsessed with me for a while. https://t.co/t2XvnWB3iZ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 31, 2020

The Illinois Republican’s response came after Levin posted a series of tweets calling him a “very devious and reckless politician.”

“He was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them,” Levin said. “He is now an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists.”

The Fox News host slammed Kinzinger for his recent jabs against President Trump Donald TrumpTrump hotel in DC raises room rates for Biden inauguration GOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election Video shows long lines on last day of early voting in Georgia MORE and other Republicans’ efforts to overturn the Electoral College results. The Illinois representative has accused Trump of “trying to discredit” the election and called his and others’ unfounded claims that it was marred by widespread fraud a “scam.”

“Unsurprisingly, he’s celebrated by the Dem-Party media,” Levin tweeted. “His attack on those earnestly trying to fix what the Dems broke during this election cycle & their efforts to prevent further usurpations of the the Constitution (as they’ve announced their intentions), is unconscionable.”

“He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary,” Levin concluded. “Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.”

3. He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary. Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.https://t.co/slYPRd0NJR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksPence role is limited in electoral vote count Wall Street Journal editorial board knocks Trump’s ’embarrassing Electoral College hustle’ Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results MORE (R-Ala.) is leading a charge in the House to contest the Electoral College certified vote next week. Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election Pence role is limited in electoral vote count Hawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight MORE (R-Mo.) expressed his support for the challenge earlier this week, meaning Congress will have to debate the matter.

But Congress is unlikely to back objections to state counts as Democrats control the House and several Republicans and party leaders in the Senate are against the move.

