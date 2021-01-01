https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordon-chang-bounty-afghanistan-intelligence/2021/01/01/id/1003925

Foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang, citing unconfirmed intelligence China put a bounty on American troops in Afghanistan, said the U.S. must have a stronger policy to push back.

Chang made his comments on Friday during an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“I don’t think we should be maintaining relations with any regime that wants to kill Americans,” Chang said. “China has been harming Americans for a long time, and we have not responded.

“We need to establish deterrence. And we have failed to do that, from administration to administration.”

His comments came after Axios had reported President Donald Trump will be declassifying U.S. intelligence findings that China paid non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers.

The findings were briefed to Trump on Dec. 17, two senior administration officials told Axios.

“China’s been selling weapons to militants in Afghanistan, and, obviously, those weapons are going to be used against Americans,” Chang said. “This also mirrors something that happened in Iraq, where China was selling weapons through Iran to militants in Iraq obviously used to kill Americans.”

“We know the hostility of the Chinese political system to the U.S.,” he added. “So, whether this report about the bounties is correct or not, we know that China is indeed hostile to the United States.”

