https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/happy-new-year-2021-let-faith-hope-guide-efforts/

Happy New Year 2021!

Have a very blessed, happy, and prosperous year!

2020 was a challenging year. The China virus, lockdowns, loss of individual rights, and a stolen election weighed heavy on our hearts.

But there are more challenges ahead.

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)

We must fight on.

We must not submit to the Marxists and globalists. We must not buy-in to the constant fake news and outright lies from our liberal mainstream media.

We must have faith.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

We promise to deliver our best in 2021. We promise to bring the truth. We promise to bring you hope.

Let’s make 2021 a year of HOPE and FAITH.

See you in Washington DC on January 6th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

