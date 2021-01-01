https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/hero-dad-4-year-old-shot-during-home-invasion-father-shoots-all-4-suspects/

LACOMBE, LA – A home invasion that occurred in early December resulted in a 4-year-old girl being shot and the four suspects being shot by the girl’s father, two of which died.

The incident occurred on December 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m., when officials say that four armed intruders forced their way into a home located along Palmer Drive.

While the targeting of the home by the suspects involved is still unclear, the father of the home had gotten into a gun battle with the armed intruders. His 4-year-old daughter was reportedly struck by a bullet in the crossfire.

During the altercation, reportedly all four of the suspects were shot by the homeowner.

According to officials, two of the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Justin Hill and 25-year-old Renard Causey Jr., died from the sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas as the remaining two suspects, identified as 43-year-old Renard Causey Sr. and 22-year-old Jason LeBlanc, were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

Causey and LeBlanc were eventually released from the hospital and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Both of the two remaining suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, seemingly stemming from the deaths of the other two suspects allegedly involved in the home invasion.

Additional charges of armed robbery and home invasion are expected to be later applied to Causey and LeBlanc.

As for the young girl injured during the fray, her family says that she’s expected to fully recover from her sustained injuries.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the response time by first responders in the matter, crediting said fast response in ensuring all suspects involved were tended to properly:

“While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life, I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies; all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for.”

Police have not shared details on exactly how many shots were fired between the two parties. However, the homeowner who defended himself and his family is reportedly not facing any charges at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this year in Louisiana, a slew of strange happenings started taking place around an investigation regarding insurance fraud in the state – including even witnesses turning up dead.

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Louisiana is home to some of the highest car insurance rates in the country. This may seem odd to anyone who isn’t familiar with the fact that the state of Louisiana pays out millions of dollars to fraudulent lawsuits with fake injury claims.

The scam that is at the root of these fraudulent claims, has become so well known by authorities, that they have dubbed those involved as “slammers”.

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Rosenberg discussed the scam, and the soaring insurance rates, saying: “It affects all of us,” He continued: “It affects you and me and all of your listeners because we’re all going to be paying more insurance as a result of these fraudulent claims.”

Authorities say the scam involves people packing into a car, intentionally side swiping a random 18-wheeler, then claiming injuries in a lawsuit that usually ends in a settlement paid by insurance companies, WWL-TV reported. Authorities then went on to describe how these criminals carry out their schemes. The street-level organizers of the scheme, known as “slammers,” are the ones behind the wheel, creating the accident. After they ram their target, they jump out, putting someone else in the driver’s seat. Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, a non-profit criminal justice watchdog group, said in a statement: “Every one of those pleas, you have to assume are people that are cooperating with the government and sharing information,” As if these dangerous schemes and expensive fraudulent claims were not bad enough, this month, the case took a shocking turn, as veteran attorneys have now been linked to the scams as well. WWL-TV reported that veteran accident attorney, Daniel Patrick Keating became the first to be indicted on November 5th. In a rare public appearance, Strasser and local FBI Chief Bryan Vorndran held a press briefing to announce the indictment. Vorndran said: “As all attorneys do, Mr. Keating took an oath to uphold the United States Constitution and the laws of the state of Louisiana. But instead, he chose to violate those laws and his oath,” WWL-TV identified Keating as a target more than a year ago. And, as a result, the entire state of Louisiana suffering from some of the highest car insurance rates in the country.” https://t.co/J4NDPCP9R5 — Buddug Light (@HeyImNotWaving) November 24, 2020 This case has begun with lower-level suspects, who plead guilty and give their cooperation, which then leads up to higher-profile targets being identified, according to Rosenberg. “It’s just a classic approach by federal prosecutors to work their way up the ladder,” He went on to say: “Those who come in early get the best (plea) deal because they have the ability to help the government.” What is interesting, and very revealing, is according to multiple sources, other attorneys who have been implicated have already gone ahead and secured themselves high-level attorneys, “just in case”. Rosenberg said: “I think most of them have, as they say, lawyered up and have retained defense counsel because they know the individuals who have been charged,” Goyeneche said: “That’s an indication to me of being a little nervous and rightfully so.” From previous “Highway Robbery” segments, WWL-TV connected attorney Vanessa Motta and her fiancé Sean Alfortish to accident lawsuits that have been flagged as fraudulent. The couple is again identified by code in a recent indictment from September in which a known slammer and eight passengers were charged with staging accidents. The accused ringleader in that indictment is Cornelius Garrison, linked to more than 50 bogus accidents, including one where Motta settled his own personal injury claim for $650,000, WWL-TV reported. As if this was something out of a movie, Garrison was murdered just four days after he was named in the indictment. 