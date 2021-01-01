https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/covering-massive-fraud-georgia-rudy-giuliani-fires-warning-shot-dirty-georgia-governor-brian-kemp/

Earlier this week Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged the state lawmakers to take action.

President Trump was absolutely crushing Joe Biden in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden elections officials at the State Farm Arena stopped counting ballots.

The crooked Democrats in Georgia counted tens of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden while blocking GOP observers.

Rudy once again urged Georgia lawmakers to show they have courage and to hold a hearing to decertify the vote or be remembered as cowards who allowed false election results to be sent to Washington.

“This stops right now! No more of this stuff in America. This is the stuff they do in a third world country,” Rudy said.

Following Rudy’s speech the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections unanimously passed a motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots using the method outlined by inventor Jovan Pulitzer.

Then on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, Rudy Giuliani went on a tweetstorm warning crooked Georgia officials on their day of reckoning.

Rudy Giuliani is fighting for the truth.
Rudy will not let this election be stolen.

