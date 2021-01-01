https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/covering-massive-fraud-georgia-rudy-giuliani-fires-warning-shot-dirty-georgia-governor-brian-kemp/

Earlier this week Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged the state lawmakers to take action.

President Trump was absolutely crushing Joe Biden in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden elections officials at the State Farm Arena stopped counting ballots.

The crooked Democrats in Georgia counted tens of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden while blocking GOP observers.

Rudy once again urged Georgia lawmakers to show they have courage and to hold a hearing to decertify the vote or be remembered as cowards who allowed false election results to be sent to Washington.

“This stops right now! No more of this stuff in America. This is the stuff they do in a third world country,” Rudy said.

“This is the stuff they do in a Third World country, and if we let them get away with this, it will get so much worse”. @RudyGiuliani speaking about the overwhelming election fraud in the state of Georgia! pic.twitter.com/IqYRFelkf1 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 30, 2020

Following Rudy’s speech the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections unanimously passed a motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots using the method outlined by inventor Jovan Pulitzer.

Then on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, Rudy Giuliani went on a tweetstorm warning crooked Georgia officials on their day of reckoning.

As we enter 2021, it’s a new day. We have the proof. We’ve presented it. They are the liars and cheats including some Republicans. Time to expose them including our so-called own. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2021

Brian Kemp’s personal attack on me is stupid. His law enforcement agents took pictures with me and appreciate my support. They all think there is something wrong with this guy. He’s covering up a massive voter fraud in GA to help Democrats. Why? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2021

It’s time to take off the gloves with questionable Republicans like Kemp and his little group of quislings. Why give $110m to a foreign company to send votes to Germany?

Guess? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2021

Rudy Giuliani is fighting for the truth.

Rudy will not let this election be stolen.

No time to waste. It’s time to show if you can stand up to the Big Tech, Big Media, Crooked Democrats who are covering up biggest biggest election theft ever. What side of history do you want to be on? https://t.co/R27ZwRjigT — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2021

