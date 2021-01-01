https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/House-Congress-Rules-NancyPelosi/2021/01/01/id/1003934

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern, D-Mass., on Friday unveiled their proposed rules for the 117th Congress, which will convene on Jan. 3.

The rules include revoking the floor privileges of any former members of Congress that are convicted of crimes related to their election or service in office, making it a violation of the code of conduct for any congressional officers, employees or members to identify a whistleblower, and prohibiting members from knowingly sharing false or manipulated images or videos, known as ”deepfakes.”

It also creates a Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, as well as a requirement for committees to include plans for how to address those disparities in the next Congress.

”This proposal doesn’t tinker around the edges of ethics reform. It contains historic ideas to protect whistleblowers and prevent everything from the undue influence of lawbreakers on the House Floor to the dissemination of deepfakes on government accounts,” McGovern said in a statement, according to The Hill.

”This proposal also shines a light on those struggling to get ahead in America today and ensures we remain focused on the most pressing issues facing our nation. I want to thank my colleagues, outside stakeholders, and all those who helped us develop these transformative ideas,” he said.

