HERE’S YOUR EVIDENCE MITCH McCONNELL AND LIBERAL MEDIA!

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne dropped a teaser on Twitter on New Year’s Day.

According to Patrick he learned this morning, on New Year’s Day, that he learned something very important from a certified forensic document examiner about certain ballots in certain counties in a certain state. Byrne says they are going to lynch every politician involved in this scheme. Starting with a certain governor and Secretary of State.

Everything has to go through lawyers before release. Sorry, I can only drop you appetizers. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 1, 2021

Patrick followed up that the information must go through the lawyers before it is released.

Later today Patrick released photos from the Fulton County Warehouse where the ballots were stored.

However, those ballots were reportedly tampered with as we reported earlier.

NOW WE HAVE THE EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY!

The counterfeit Fulton County Georgia ballots recorded in the 2020 election were identified before the corrupt gang of Georgia officials picked them up and shredded them.

Samples were also taken.

The Georgia election gang has some major explaining to do.

Patrick Byrne, Founder of Overstock.com and now member of the Trump team who is attempting to prove the massive fraud across the country released some shocking news moments ago in a series of tweets.

In his first tweet Byrnes tweets:

BIG NEWS: COUNTERFEIT FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA BALLOTS. On a tip, our operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took this series of photos: THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity):

Here are some more pics of the ballots:

More pics:

They’re all fraudulent:

And now there is video!

Rented Enterprise moving vans were filmed pulling up to the warehouse and began loading up.

The description on the video says: Armed Trafficking of Ballots from election Prep Center to Sheriff Jackson’s Office.

The investigative journalists EVEN POSTED A MAP of the area in question!!

Via Addy Chats.

