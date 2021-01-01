https://thehill.com/homenews/news/532347-hundreds-attend-evangelist-singers-nye-concert-in-la-despite-skyrocketing-covid

Christian singer and activist Sean Feucht held a New Year’s Eve concert in Los Angeles County on Thursday that drew around 2,500 guests despite the area’s surging number of coronavirus cases.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Feucht held the event in the parking lot of Higher Vision Church in Valencia, with many of the hundreds of guests attending without wearing face coverings.

It was one of many such events held by Feucht in recent days. He has been holding similar concerts across the country as well as a worship protest on the National Mall last October.

According to the Times, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said there were no reported incidents related to the event.

Video of Thursday’s event showed crowds jumping, singing and shouting while packed shoulder to shoulder.

Feucht captioned the video citing a 99 percent survival rate for COVID-19 as a reason his worship services won’t be stopped.

Public health officials have warned that while a 99 percent survival rate sounds rosy, it would amount to somewhere between 700,000 and 1.5 million dead without measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Top infectious disease expert Anthony FauciAnthony FauciBidens honor frontline workers in NYE address: ‘We owe them, we owe them, we owe them’ US debates whether UK approach is better on COVID-19 vaccinations Will 2021 bring the happy ending America so desperately needs? MORE previously noted that a 1 percent mortality rate “means it is 10-times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”

