https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/hymn-database-sees-spike-christians-workship-home-2020/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In 2020, we celebrated holidays at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We worked at home, attended school at home, even attended worship services at home. Many Christians also turned to hymns for comfort at home, according to Hymnary.org.

Users of the online database doubled as the novel coronavirus closed many church buildings this spring, and the website now is nearing 40 million page views for 2020, its highest ever.

“I do think that this time we’re in when everything is turned upside down makes everybody search for meaning, opens them up to the presence of God, looking for ways to express their spirituality, so there are more people searching for such things,” said Harry Plantinga, a professor of computer science at Calvin University and founder of Hymnary.org.

Read the full story ›

The post Hymn database sees spike as Christians workship at home in 2020 appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

