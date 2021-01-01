https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/01/if-this-isnt-a-preview-of-the-biden-administration-we-dont-know-what-is-lol-the-bidens-fail-at-new-years-watch/

Look at that, Joe and DOCTOR Jill Biden were all set to help ring in 2021 in a cute, festive, funny yet awkward build-up without real people … and they couldn’t even do that right.

Seriously, if this isn’t foreshadowing for the sh*tshow we know Sleepy Joe and his circus of an administration have in store for this country we don’t know what is.

Watch this dumpster fire:

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Jill couldn’t get it to work and she’s A DOCTOR, man! Let that sink in for a sec.

Heh.

Makes you wonder why they didn’t have ol’ Joe push the button in the first place but maybe they assumed he was just too weak, lost, or confused to do it himself.

Likely.

Yup.

Could be?

This editor made this same exact face.

Sure looks that way.

But hey, he won more votes than any other presidential candidate in HISTORY, man.

We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect symbol of Joe Biden and the Democrats who elected him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

And likely accurate AF.

We KNEW Biden reminded us of someone.

YOU’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIE IN THERE!

Ok, that image will not be going away from our brains anytime soon … thanks.

Ouch.

And good one.

Happy New Years, folks. 🙂

***

