TYPICALLY we do not write about randos aka random accounts on Twitter because without a blue-check we can’t say for sure a person is who they say they are. BUT we make an exception when there is a most impressive ratio on a tweet from a rando …

Like this one from ‘Michael Gold’ who was so infuriated by a party next door to him that he took to Twitter to complain about it.

Because you know, that ALWAYS works out so well for people.

Ahem.

I live in Chicago. AT LEAST 50 people at a party next door to me. This is absolutely infuriating. — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (He/Him/His) (@drmichaelgold) January 1, 2021

OMG, NOT A PARTY! AT LEAST 50 PEOPLE?! THE HUMANITY!

Dude, don’t worry, we did some research and discovered this was just a peaceful protest against 2020 and as we all know, COVID doesn’t spread during protests and stuff.

Also, check the ratio. WOW.

Maybe there’s hope for this country yet.

Just getting over COVID. Naturally social distant, we wore masks when we went out (which was next to never)- it still made its way to our home. We did everything right. Focus needs to be put on building immunity, testing, and immediate treatment. People cannot be controlled. — IrritatedWoman (Parler) (@irritatedwoman) January 1, 2021

Government can’t cure a virus.

People need to be people.

How many times did you call the cops? Might they have been busy with, you know, actual crime? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 1, 2021

Imagine calling yourself a “patriot” in your profile then saying your for gun control and complaining about people living their lives. No wonder they didn’t invite you. 😂🤡 — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) January 1, 2021

Yeah, the bio is something else.

Well, you can’t accuse them of being “MAGA SPREADERS” in Chicago buddy. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4dGKitg2iu — DLass (@Wwlasss) January 1, 2021

Awesome. Good for them. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 1, 2021

You poor thing… Why didn’t they invite you? — Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) January 1, 2021

We might have an idea about why they didn’t invite him.

Just sayin’.

So your entire neighborhood and you weren’t invited. All you really need to know right there. Be better and maybe you’ll get invited next time. God Bless and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/ytFyVlpeVE — All AmErican New Year! (@Flipper628) January 1, 2021

Better check. Your mayor may be there. — Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) January 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Awwww, poor baby. — Kel (@Kel11413899) January 1, 2021

Oh my God! Don’t tell me that they are enjoying themselves, living there lives and not hiding in thier basements! Of the humanity! How dare they believe they are free to live thier life as they choose! You should put on an extra mask! — HeldHostageinPA (@Pegasis38) January 1, 2021

They’ll invite you next time for sure — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 1, 2021

Will they?

Very interested in why this bothers you, even enough to have to tweet about it on New Years Eve. They all stayed over there, didn’t they? — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) January 1, 2021

COVID is magical and can float through walls and stuff now.

No?

You should write them a letter. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 1, 2021

May we see much more of it in 2021.

Amen.

***

