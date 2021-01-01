https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/01/im-so-sorry-this-is-happening-to-you-chicago-docs-rage-tweet-about-a-party-next-door-gets-the-twitter-treatment-it-deserves/

TYPICALLY we do not write about randos aka random accounts on Twitter because without a blue-check we can’t say for sure a person is who they say they are. BUT we make an exception when there is a most impressive ratio on a tweet from a rando …

Like this one from ‘Michael Gold’ who was so infuriated by a party next door to him that he took to Twitter to complain about it.

Because you know, that ALWAYS works out so well for people.

Ahem.

OMG, NOT A PARTY! AT LEAST 50 PEOPLE?! THE HUMANITY!

Dude, don’t worry, we did some research and discovered this was just a peaceful protest against 2020 and as we all know, COVID doesn’t spread during protests and stuff.

Also, check the ratio. WOW.

Maybe there’s hope for this country yet.

Government can’t cure a virus.

People need to be people.

Yeah, the bio is something else.

We might have an idea about why they didn’t invite him.

Just sayin’.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Will they?

COVID is magical and can float through walls and stuff now.

No?

May we see much more of it in 2021.

Amen.

***

