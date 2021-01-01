https://www.oann.com/imf-says-your-internet-search-history-to-be-used-to-set-credit-scores/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imf-says-your-internet-search-history-to-be-used-to-set-credit-scores
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Friday, January 1, 2021
The International Monetary Fund is reportedly lobbying to use individuals online web histories to set their credit score. One America’s Jack Posobiec has more.
