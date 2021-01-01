https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalist-i-want-to-find-an-antimasker-and-beat-them-to-death

On New Year’s Eve, left-wing journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald wished “pain & misery” on Republicans and said that he wants to find an “antimasker” and “beat them to death.” During the volatile rant, Eichenwald also scolded alleged “anti-mask” “F***ING ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving [them] from COVID,” claiming they are who “Jesus condemns.”

“I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers,” he wrote on Thursday. “About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. [Republican Sen. Josh Hawley] & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country.”

In another tweet, which has been removed from the platform for violating its terms of service, Eichenwald wrote: “It’s at a moment like this that I want to find an antimasker and beat them to death. Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object. #CategoricalImperative.”

The author later tweeted that he’s “not planning to kill anyone,” adding, “Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill.”

“Antimaskers did this? How do people who wear masks get it then?” one Twitter user responded to Eichenwald, who in turn posted: “Bec[a]use you F***ING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic, the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a S*** about killing others. You are either STILL uninformed or too stupid to care.”

In another post, Eichenwald said he does not “care” if folks’ children are left orphans if those people don’t take the COVID precautions he would like them to take.

“If someone is willing to leave the children of innocents without parents, I don’t care if their own kids are orphans. Reap what they sew [sic]. It shouldn’t just be the innocent that suffer,” he said.

He also lashed out at “F***ING ‘Christians’” who will “burn in hell” for their COVID-related “selfishness” and “hypocrisy.”

“You F***ing ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving you from COVID so you don’t need masks. You’re what Jesus condemns,” Eichenwald wrote. “You kill with hypocrisy. Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell.”

“Glad to see Kurt Eichenwald is having a normal one,” snarked Jordan Lancaster, captioning screenshots of the journalist’s meltdown.

“These people are genuinely nuts,” remarked The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales.

Rational Ground founder Justin Hart posted, “400 yrs ago when a real plague hit Italy it was thought that foreign invaders went around brushing city walls with plague-infested water. When an older gentleman was seen brushing off a pew to sit on accusations flew. He was taken out and beaten to death. I guess we’re there now.”

